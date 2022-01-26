Nkana accuse Arrows of dark arts

MULWANDA LUPIYA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Ndola, Lusaka

AS the fallout from the ugly episodes of the weekend continues, Nkana chief executive officer Kelvin Mutafu has accused Red Arrows of initially wanting Saturday’s game to be abandoned so that they can get free points after frustrating the visitors on and off the pitch. The Kitwe giants lost 3-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in a match that was marred by ugly scenes and drama, including delayed kick-off for about 35 minutes when the two teams emerged from the dressing room donning similar colours. Nkana were forced to borrow a green jersey from little-known Blaze FC from amateur ranks after Arrows refused to change to either all-red or all-white but instead combined the two, leaving the visitors in limbo. As if that was not enough, hell broke loose in the second half, with the visitors trailing 3-0 as both sets of fans clashed in the terraces. “It was a very unfortunate situation but I think Red Arrows did not behave in a sporting manner,” Mutafu said. “We are senior clubs and I never expected that behaviour. “Much as we did not carry our third kit, it has happened before, where a team travels and they have carried two sets of jerseys. I think it is reasonable enough for another team to consider using a kit, especially that they were home, they should have used their home kit, but they chose to marry the colours of the two sets we carried.” Mutafu, a former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee member, said it was sad to see the two teams failing to solve a puzzle which was just in their hands. But Arrows chairperson Moses Kambimbi said they are a professional club and, as such, there is no way they could have stage-managed Saturday’s match to earn free points. “Nkana should have known that our CLICK TO READ MORE