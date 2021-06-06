MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka
BENSON Mwanjeleka, 34, the man of Chongwe who bit his wife’s nipple in his sleep, might have a sleeping disorder known as parasomnias, which might involve teeth grinding or jaw chewing, a psychotherapist has said.
Benjamin Samusiko said there is a possibility that Mr Mwanjeleka has a sleeping disorder because the incident happened when he was in his sleep.
Police on June 1 said that Mr Mwanjeleka, of Mwachifumu village of Chief Bunda Bunda was arrested and charged with the offence of grievous bodily harm.
The incident occurred on May 31 around 22:30 hours when the victim, Christine Galufu, 33, and Mr Mwanjeleka were sleeping.
It is alleged that Mr Mwanjeleka woke up and bit the victim’s nipple and CLICK TO READ MORE
‘Nipple assaulter could have sleep disorder
MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka