Nip violence in the bud

THE simmering violence between rival groups of cadres in certain areas where they are conducting door-to-door campaigns must be contained before things get worse.

We share Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja’s sentiments in a statement that political parties should carry out their campaigns in a coordinated manner to avoid clashes.

There is no doubt that cadres from different political parties will cross paths during their campaigns, but this should not be at the expense of endangering the lives of the electorate.

Mr Kanganja is right to call for adherence to the law among political parties as they conduct door-to-door campaigns because any departure from it would result in serious political tension in the country.

We understand there is already discontent in the opposition camp over the banning of public rallies because of COVID-19, but this should not be the reason for breaking the law and risking the lives of people.

We call upon political leaders to advise their foot soldiers to exercise restraint and avoid engaging in violence.

It has been said time and again that violence results in voter apathy, which we believe no political party taking part in the August 12 general elections wants to see.

Politicians should put the safety of the electorate first and follow the laid down procedures without resorting to dirty political campaigns.

President Edgar Lungu has already guided on how political campaigns should be conducted in view of the coronavirus pandemic, and the onus is on each political player to act responsibly now.

The pockets of violence we have seen in some areas are red flags which police must deal with regardless of which political party is perpetrating them.

We implore all political parties to heed the warning by Mr Kanganja because daring the police will only complicate matters and put the lives of many people in danger.

The UPND should not posture itself with a sense of entitlement to the higher office by disagreeing with every measure put in place by health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during campaigns.

President Lungu, as the sitting President, has a duty to protect the lives of the people regardless of which political party they belong to and, therefore, his directive on political rallies should not be viewed as a ploy to disadvantage the opposition.

We urge the UPND leadership to look at the bigger picture of protecting the lives of the people amid COVID-19 and follow the health guidelines without being eternally bitter about everything.

We believe it is the hope of every political party to inherit a healthy citizenry after the general elections, but this can only be achieved if all candidates act responsibly to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and avoid engaging in violent campaigns.

Mr Kanganja also said political violence has the potential to instil fear in the electorate. A lot of people registered as voters in this year’s elections and they would like to cast their ballots for the first time in a peaceful environment.

We commend United National Independence Party (UNIP) for agreeing to follow health guidelines so that the country can have peaceful elections.

Political leaders lose nothing by recognising the dire situation the country is in and adhere to COVID-19 health protocols.

Ignoring the signs will not help any political party but in the end it is the leaders themselves and their cadres who will suffer the consequences.

When rival groups of cadres start violence, it is not only themselves who are affected, but a lot of innocent bystanders are caught up in the skirmishes and lose their lives for nothing.

People’s property gets broken in the process without any hope of being compensated by political parties.

We urge political parties to tame their cadres now when the water is still knee-high.