Nip lawlessness in bus stations, markets in bud

The riots that erupted at Intercity Bus Terminus, Lumumba Bus Station and Buseko Market in Lusaka yesterday were unfortunate. Call-boys and cadres have been a menace in council-run public facilities. This comes after bus operators met with Lusaka City Council staff recently and made a joint agreement to reduce the number of call-boys at bus-stops. However, one or two bus operators wanted the status quo to continue and incited the junkies to protest the action by the local authority to implement the resolutions of the joint agreement. The resolution was made in good faith in order to bring order in the bus stations, where passengers and bus crews are harassed by call-boys. Perpetrators of the riots deserve to be condemned strongly for promoting anarchy. However, it is not enough for the local authorities to condemn the unruly youths, they need to be proactive to prevent the breakdown of law and order that we witnessed in Lusaka yesterday. Without condoning lawlessness, the local authorities and other stakeholders need to do a lot of sensitisation in order to restore sanity in bus stations and markets. The culture of lawlessness had become so ingrained during State-tolerated cadreism in markets and bus stations that it was almost normalised during the Patriotic Front (PF) regime. Sanity had notably been restored in the markets and bus-stops after the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government came to power last August. Unfortunately, we have seen relentless effort by cadres to return to the old ways of levying bus operators and marketeers. Despite a strong and sustained directive from President Hakainde Hichilema, cadres still want to continue controlling bus stations and markets. Some have even rebranded from PF to UPND cadres in a bid to continue reaping where they did not sow. A sustained sensitisation campaign by the local authorities will be cardinal in stopping this scourge. This will be alongside empowerment schemes to provide alternative livelihoods to the youths. The confusion by call-boys should not be treated as a stand-alone incident. It must have been planned sometime back and the passiveness of council police officers provided good fodder for the outlaws.

We are aware that some opposition political party members have been organising a protest against the perceived high cost of living standards in the country arising from the increased fuel prices which have triggered high commodity prices. As a matter of fact, fuel prices have reached a record high globally due to the Russia-Ukraine war. But to the look of things, yesterday’s riot could be a sign of sour grapes by a former ruling party living in denial and now takes pride in such kind of confusion. Certainly, call-boys and youths from the former ruling party have been part of the inter-city furniture for a sometime now and have been tolerated. Desperate politicians will always take advantage of such young people to cause mayhem and discredit the ruling party. One wonders why the State council police have been tolerating youths wandering around the intercity bus stations and other facilities. Security agents neglected to keep such youths in check the way they are sleeping on duty regarding street kids who are a menace in areas such as Kanyama, John Laing, Kafue Road and other areas. These street kids that the Zambia Police Service has deliberately chosen to overlook are a potential danger to the security of the country. They mug passers-by and steal valuables such as mobile phones, wrist watches and anything they can lay their hands on from people going for work early in the morning or late evenings, yet there are several community police stations in all the neighbourhoods. The peace and stability the country has enjoyed should never be taken for granted by tolerating pockets of youths lingering around bus stations and markets. Police, through their Criminal Investigation Department, should up their game by collaborating with other stakeholders such as council police, including private security firms, to nip the lawlessness in the bud.