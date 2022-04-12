Nip cholera in the bud

THAT cholera has been spotted in Lusaka’s sprawling Mtendere Township is a source of great concern.

A three-year-old girl of Mtendere has been admitted to Kalingalinga clinic after presenting severe acute diarrhoea and vomiting. Investigations revealed she has cholera.

She may be an isolated case so far but the disease has potential to spread rapidly if the patient is not managed properly or the neighbourhood where she hails from, including her contacts, are not traced in good time.

Cholera is a contagious disease – making it likely to spread like bush-fire if the care givers contract it and pass it on to family and friends.

The only case so far is a reminder that Zambia is not yet immune to the diarrhoeal disease which has in the past hit the country badly.

Widespread cholera outbreaks have occurred since 1977 predominantly in Lusaka, the capital city by virtue of being the most populated district in the country with a number of settlements lacking adequate clean and portable water.

Since the first cholera outbreak was reported in 1977, there have been sporadic cases in so many parts of the country although Lusaka has had a fair share of the disease burden.

The country’s last major outbreak lasted from October 2017 to June 2018 with a total of 5,935 reported cases and 114 deaths.

Zambia has been battling a severe cholera epidemic since October last year, which has culminated in more than 81 deaths countrywide.

At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has negatively impacted the nation’s socio-economic fabric, cholera is certainly not welcome.

The further spread of the water-borne disease will impact the nation severely because it will not only increase the disease burden in the communities but will strain the health care system still recovering from admissions of COVID patients.

The country certainly does not have the capacity to fight two contagious diseases at the same time.

This calls for caution from citizens in the wake of the first case of cholera reported so far in Mtendere.

People have to be reminded on the causes of cholera, which include poor access to safe water and sanitation facilities in peri-urban areas such as Mtendere and its surrounding areas.

Much as it is contagious, there are five basic cholera prevention steps which people must adhere to religiously.

People have to make sure to drink and use safe water to brush their teeth, wash and prepare food, wash hands often with soap and safe water, just like in the prevention of COVID-19.

People have to use latrines or bury human waste and desist from defecating in any body of water to stop the spread of the disease.

Food has to be cooked well (especially seafood), kept it covered, and eaten it hot to kill the bacteria which causes cholera.

The Ministry of Health should intensify on a massive sensitisation exercise to alert people about the existence of the disease and its potential to be transported not only out of Mtendere but throughout the capital city as well.

Health inspectors should be on the ground inspecting food outlets to ensure that they are adhering to good hygiene practices. Food outlets found wanting should be closed down without fail.

The local authorities should step up the cleaning up of markets and disinfecting public places such as bus stations.

The bottom line is that every effort should be made to prevent the further spread of the disease by sealing all the loopholes.