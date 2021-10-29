Nightmare for Amos after another ACC raid

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH the search at his two properties during the day on Wednesday had irritated and annoyed him, former State House press aide Amos Chanda had not seen it all yet. At night, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers paid him another visit. During the day eight officers visited him. At night, the number of investigators more than doubled.

And while during the day the officers got K95,000 and a title deed, the raid in the night yielded a diplomatic passport and bank documents, among other items. According to Mr Chanda, there was also a case of assault and threats to shoot him.

“At 23:30pm today (Wednesday), 27.10.2021, 18 officers from the ACC have just concluded a search of my residence and that of my sister-in-law and have seized documents which include farm workers’ payrolls, copies of my diplomatic passport and the old green passport,” he wrote. “The officers also seized Stanbic Bank deposit slips from 2007, letters of termination of employment for some farm workers, Lusaka City Council valuation certificate,” Mr Chanda said. He charged that one of the ACC officers assaulted his sister-in-law and threatened to pull a gun on him if he did not stop preventing him from throwing a medication box onto the floor. “We have filed this assault complaint with their team leader,” he said. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said she could CLICK TO READ MORE