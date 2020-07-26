Niece ordered to pay her aunt K400 for insults

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Ndola

A LOCAL court has taught a 21-year-old woman how to respect elders by ordering her to pay her aunt K400 in compensation for insults.

Chambo Sibande appeared in a Kabushi Local Court after her aunt, Fergie Sibande, 38, sued her for compensation.

Fergie told the court that Chambo disrespected her by calling her a prostitute and a dog.

“She insulted me and boasts that she can give every member of the community money. I want her to give me respect,” Fergie said.

In defence, Chambo told the court that a disagreement between them arose on July 13, 2020 when she got a bucket to draw water on July 13, 2020.