Nick Travel boss pours cash in safari business

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

A LOCAL tourism entrepreneur has invested over K1.7 million to acquire equipment to operate a tour and safari business in Livingstone to help increase the participation of Zambians in the industry.

Currently, foreigners have dominated the sector.

Nick Travel and Tours invested the money in buying utility vehicles and boats as well as construction of offices and a docking platform, among others.

Company managing director Nicholas Mumbi said the firm, registered in 2012, has created nine jobs.

“I started business without capital. I got a taxi on loan and finished paying in two years. I got another taxi, which I gave to another driver to help me. Working with two taxis, I managed to buy two other cars, which are helping in CLICK TO READ MORE