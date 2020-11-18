NHIMA targets 3m scheme members

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TO HELP Zambia attain its universal health coverage agenda,National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) will register three million scheme members over the next five years.

This will translate into about 21 million beneficiaries because each member will have an average of six people benefiting from the scheme.

NHIMA director general James Kapesa said 820,000 principal members have already been registered, against a target of one million by the end of this year.

Mr Kapesa said the authority wants every Zambian to have access to quality health care services by 2025.

He said this yesterday when he opened a NHIMA media orientation workshop.

"Our target is to have three million people contributing to the scheme in the next