NHIMA, Indo pen partnership deal

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has signed a partnership agreement with Indo Zambia Bank for the facilitation of premium payments for customers using the latter’s net banking platform.

NHIMA has so far registered over 900,000 members on the scheme.

The facility will also allow for ease of premium insurance collection for NHIMA.

Speaking on Thursday night during the signing of the agreement, Indo Zambia Bank managing director Kowdichar Shashidar said the financial organisation is in support of Government’s initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of people.

Mr Shashidar reaffirmed Indo Zambia Bank’s commitment to working with NHIMA to support the critical health sector, which will in turn spur Zambia’s developmental agenda.

“The E-NHIMA and the Indo Zambia Bank net banking systems are fully integrated to provide updates on customer records and CLICK TO READ MORE