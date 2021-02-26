NHIMA collects K800 million

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has collected about K800 million from the 950,000 members it has registered since 2019.

And NHIMA has signed a partnership agreement with Zanaco to enable members of the scheme to make payments through the bank.

NHIMA director finance David Kongwa told the media yesterday that the authority has improved monthly collections from K30 million, when it started operating, to K50 million. CLICK