NHIMA collects K500m

GILCHRIST MUSOLO

Lusaka

NATIONAL Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has collected over K500 million from registered members on its health insurance scheme.

NHIMA director general James Kapesa said this during an international workshop on secure and trustworthy e-governance in Lusaka.

Mr Kapesa said the money was collected from a pool of 20,000 members who have so far been registered on the health scheme since NHIMA started its operations in 2019.

“The NHIMA Act makes it mandatory for all Zambians aged 18 up to 65 years to register on the health scheme. Today, over 20,000 principal members have been registered on the scheme and, where I stand, just about half a billion Kwacha has been collected into the fund,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kapesa said as of February, 2,020 members of the health scheme had access to the widest range of health services ever in Zambia. CLICK TO READ MORE