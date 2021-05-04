NHIMA coffers in K200m boost

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

OVER K190 million that Government owed the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) in nine months remittance of contributions by public service workers has been released.

This is barely a month after Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali assured NHIMA that the money would be settled.

NHIMA director general James Kapesa said in an interview yesterday that K196 million was paid over a week ago following engagements with the authority.

“This money will be put in a fund to enable us invest in more health facilities for them to buy equipment so that our members can access quality health services.

“The NHIMA board has approved a medical equipment policy which will address challenges to do with medical equipment like laboratory equipment and X-ray machines,” he said.

Mr Kapesa said release of the funds demonstrates Government's commitment to support the