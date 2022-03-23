NGOs table early access to education for children

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

SCALING up sustainable school readiness in Zambia was more than just a theme at yesterday’s national symposium organised by Reformed Open Community Schools (ROCS) and its co-operating partners – It is a must, they agreed.

With Government having implemented the free education policy, early childhood enrolment in schools has drastically improved, but the need to provide a quality foundation for young learners remains a challenge and stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, agree that there is need to find solutions.

It is for this reason ROCS, in partnership with Zambia Open Community Schools (ZOCS), teamed to implement the School Readiness Initiative, which has been receiving funding and technical support from Roger Federer Foundation (RFF).

The initiative, which started in 2019, is expected to run up to 2025 with a target to reach out to 22,000 vulnerable children from 2,000 community schools.

Government, through Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary for technical services Joe Kamoko, is in support of the idea to improve quality education access for children.

“As you may all be aware, the new dawn government attaches great importance to the provision of early childhood education (ECE) as it provides a solid foundation to learners who proceed into primary education,” the minister said.

“In the 2022 national budget, our government allocated a grant to support the early childhood sector through its free education policy. Evidently, our classes are full and that means parents have responded.

“It is hoped that the grant will provide quality ECE services for all school-going children in the country.”

Mr Syakalima also reiterated Government’s commitment to the improvement of the teacher-pupil ratio through the recruitment of more teachers.

“The new dawn government is committed to employing 30,000 teachers this year and very shortly the minister will provide the details to Parliament first and later to the public. And we are sure that this will reduce the very high teacher-pupil ratio.”

Meanwhile, tennis legend Roger Federer, who is also RFF president, through a virtual address, described the provision of education to children as a ‘joint responsibility’.

“It is important for me to tell you how my team is appreciating your collaboration and timeless effort in ensuring Zambian children get a good start into education. It is a joint responsibility that all children, even in the most disadvantaged areas, get access to quality education as it is the foundation of all learning,” he said.

Present at the same event were Ambassador Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika, academicians from the University of Zambia and Zambia Open University, and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Education.