Ngoni celebrate N’cwala in grand style

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, MAYENGO NYIRENDA, JACK ZIMBA

Mtenguleni

YESTERDAY, the sun rose in the east, and set in the east, at the annual gathering of the Ngoni for the Nc’wala, a celebration of the harvest.

Huge crowds from across the three countries – Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, which received Shaka’s escapees centuries ago – gathered at Mtenguleni to showcase the Ngoni culture, which is mainly a prideful display of military prowess, and to pay homage to their lion king, Mpezeni IV.

This year, the leap year, the guest list included three of Jacob Zuma’s children. The former president of South Africa’s two daughters Nozi and Thokozile sat at the king’s footstool like his handmaids CLICK TO READ MORE