Ngoma Awards entries open

August 24, 2019
1 Min Read
FORMER National Arts Council (NAC) director Victor Makashi and chairperson Mulenga Kapwepwe at the relaunch of the Ngoma Awards in Lusaka a fortnight ago. PICTURE: SAKABILO KALEMBWE

NDANGWAH MWITTAH, Livingstone
HAVING officially relaunched the Ngoma Awards, the National Arts Council of Zambia has announced the call for entries in various categories which include stage theatre, creative writing, media arts, music, community theatre, visual arts and traditional music and dance category.
The closing date for entries for most categories is October 11 with the exception of theatre and traditional music and dance which will close on October 5.
All the works or productions submitted for adjudication should have been created between October last year and October this year. CLICK TO READ MORE

