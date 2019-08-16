Ngoma Awards back

ZIO MWALE and HANNAH SILIYA, Lusaka

AFTER a six-year hiatus, the National Arts Council-organised Ngoma Awards are back with the likes of Augustine Lungu, Violet Kafula, Joemwa Mtsinje Mwale, Maximo (Chanda Mwale), Lily T, Laiza Phiri, Joe “The Ambassador” Chibangu all having some categories named after them.

The awards, which were officially launched on Tuesday, will be held on December 7 at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC).

The Ngoma will have 35 awards drawn from the seven main categories of visual arts, stage theatre, creative writing, music, traditional music and dance, community theatre and film.

Under creative writing, there is the Julius Chongo Award for Most Outstanding Male Creative Writer; Florence Nyondo Award for Most Outstanding Female Creative Writer, Luka Mwango Award for Most Outstanding Prose; Maurice Tembo Award for Most Outstanding Script; and Gwendoline Konie Award for Most Outstanding Poetry.

Stage theatre has the Manda Mwila Award for Most Outstanding Theatre Production; Laiza Phiri Award for Most Outstanding Stage Theatre Actress; Maximo Chanda Mwale Award for Most Outstanding Comedian; Ikafa Kwaleyela Award for Most Outstanding Stage Theatre Actor; and Joemwa Mtsinje Mwale Award for Most Outstanding Stage Theatre Director.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/