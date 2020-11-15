Ngoma Awards announces adjudicators, roadmap

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

THE Ngoma Awards, which were knocked off the calendar this year by the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held on March 5 next year.

The organisers, the National Arts Council of Zambia (NAC), have taken the unprecedented step of revealing the judges for the various categories.

Comedy, which attracted derision last year when gospel singer-cum-comedian Abel Chungu won, has Bob Nkosha,

Biston Shike and Pontiano Kaiche as the judges while community theatre will be decided by Norah Mumba, Thandeka Soko and veteran actor Wesley Kaonga.

Maliya Sililo, Billy Nkunika and Clive Kawana are the adjudicators in creative writing which has also been criticised for its segmentation of best male and best female.

Catherine Kaseketi, Father Chilinda and Alec Mugala will choose the best in media arts, one of the fastest growing disciplines, thanks in large measure to Zambezi Magic. CLICK TO READ MORE