NGOCC calls for change in Youth Development Fund management

January 22, 2020
NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale (right) with Community Youth Concern executive director Gertrude Zulu (centre) and NGOCC communication and networking programme officer Fridah Nkonde when they appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sport and Child Matters on Thursday. PICTURE: SHIKANDA KAWANGA.

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka
THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has recommended that the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development should identify a financial institution to manage the Youth Development Fund (YDF).
NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said this is aimed at getting rid of the political tag associated with the YDF.
Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sport, and Child Matters recently, Ms Mwale said the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development may not be best placed to administer the loans in view of the complexities of the loan portfolio management.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

