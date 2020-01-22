NGOCC calls for change in Youth Development Fund management

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has recommended that the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development should identify a financial institution to manage the Youth Development Fund (YDF).

NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said this is aimed at getting rid of the political tag associated with the YDF.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sport, and Child Matters recently, Ms Mwale said the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development may not be best placed to administer the loans in view of the complexities of the loan portfolio management.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/