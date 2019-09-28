News

Ng’andu unveils stimulus budget

September 28, 2019
1 Min Read
MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu flanked by daughter Mweshi (left) and wife Sarah on arrival at Parliament to present the 2020 national budget yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka
MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu yesterday announced a K106 billion budget, whose major focus is to stimulate the economy, currently under pressure due to external debt, and other militating factors such as a growing energy deficiency.
The country’s economic downturn has also been compounded by climate change, which resulted in partial drought in most parts of the country, affecting various sectors of the economy.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1