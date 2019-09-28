Ng’andu unveils stimulus budget

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu yesterday announced a K106 billion budget, whose major focus is to stimulate the economy, currently under pressure due to external debt, and other militating factors such as a growing energy deficiency.

The country's economic downturn has also been compounded by climate change, which resulted in partial drought in most parts of the country, affecting various sectors of the economy.