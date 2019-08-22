Ng’andu takes up TDB board chairmanship

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

THE 35th annual general meeting of the Trade and Development Bank (TDB), an eastern and southern African multilateral, treaty-based development financial institution with assets of US$5.6 billion, gets underway today in Livingstone.

Established in 1985, the bank’s mandate is to finance and foster trade, regional economic integration and sustainable development through trade finance, project and infrastructure finance, asset management and business advisory services.

The bank’s membership comprises 22 member states from across the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Eastern African Countries (EAC), and Southern African Development Community (SADC), two non-regional members, Belarus and China, and 13 institutional shareholders.

The latter include the African Development Bank (AfDB), African Reinsurance Corporation, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Banco Nacional de Investimento (Mozambique), Mauritian Eagle Insurance Company and National Pension Fund (Mauritius).

Others are National Social Security Fund (Uganda), OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), PTA Reinsurance Company, Rwanda Social Security Board, Sacos Group (Seychelles) and Seychelles Pension Fund.