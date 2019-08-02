Ng’andu seeks K9.8 billion supplementary budget

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has moved a motion to seek Parliament’s approval of a supplementary budget of K9.8 billion for settling external and domestic debt, and other expenses.

Dr Ng’andu said the proposed supplementary budget will be financed from re-allocations and changes to some of the funds which were approved by the House in the 2019 national budget.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/