Ng’andu on debt management

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THIS year marks exactly 10 years before 2030, when Zambia is expected to become a prosperous middle-income country and also attain Sustainable Development Goals.

In the meantime, the country faces economic challenges such as low economic growth, high debt levels and income inequalities, which threaten its Vision 2030.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu last week shared policy measures and interventions that Government is taking to counter these economic challenges.

Updating the nation on the economic situation, Dr Ng’andu indicated that Zambia’s economic challenges were not insurmountable, saying measures have been put in place to return the country to debt sustainability and get the economy on the path to recovery.

He said Zambia has made progress in various areas, citing the ambitious infrastructure development programme as having improved the connectivity of the country.

This, however, he said, cannot come without costs.