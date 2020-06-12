Ng’andu demands data perfection

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has directed management officials in the ministry to prepare a well-structured engagement strategy ahead of the virtual consultative mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Zambia.

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has directed management officials in the ministry to prepare a well-structured engagement strategy ahead of the virtual consultative mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Zambia.

The consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia will take place from June 22 to July 1.

The consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia will take place from June 22 to July 1.