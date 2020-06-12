Ng’andu demands data perfection

PRISCILLA MWILA
Lusaka
MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has directed management officials in the ministry to prepare a well-structured engagement strategy ahead of the virtual consultative mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Zambia.
The consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia will take place from June 22 to July 1.
Dr Ng’andu urged the management team to closely monitor the cleaning up of all data requirements and information and communications technology facilities in readiness for the seamless engagement.
He said this at his office during the weekly top management visioning and milestone-setting meeting on economic policy, fiscal affairs, tax policy financial management and internal controls.