Ng’andu calls for smarter risk management

STEVEN MVULA, NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

ZAMBIA is experiencing one of the worst health pandemics (COVID-19), which has stretched the country’s capacity to manage risks, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said.

Dr Ng’andu says the newly-launched Risk Management Framework will, therefore, increase accountability and effectiveness of Government in providing efficient services to Zambians.

He is confident the framework will predict responses to risks as they happen.

Some of the risks the country faces include the spread of COVID-19, armyworms, drought, floods, misdirected resources, disasters and