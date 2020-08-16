Ng’andu assures retirees payment

JACK ZIMBA

Kasama

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu says he takes the payment of pensioners and retirees as a moral obligation, and has assured that Government will dismantle the arrears owed to them.

And the minister announced that Government on Friday released K35 million for ongoing road projects in Northern Province.

Speaking when he met Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya in Kasama yesterday, Dr Ng’andu said Government has a moral obligation to pay retirees and pensioners.

"I have always considered the issue of pensioners and retirees as a moral issue because somebody works for you, when they stop working for you, they are at their weakest moment in life, and that is not the time to turn your back on them. We have a moral obligation to address that issue," he said.