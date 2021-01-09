Nexus Music back in mix

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

NEXUS Music Entertainment, which at the start of the millennium helped launch the careers of the likes of Alubusu, Dandy Crazy, Ruff Kid, Ba Crazy, Master Flo, Mampi, Angela Nyirenda and Banky Bias looks to be back in the business.

With plans to release the Nexus Music Compilation Volume III album featuring 23 young Zambian upcoming artistes, they have announced the appointment of Lukundo Siwale aka Superman as the director – artist/event and corporate brand management.

Superman’s contributions to the music and entertainment industry go as far back as the early days of Sling Beats in 2004. He worked with the legendary Chali Bravo in event and artists management and helped manage the likes of Mampi, Crystal Shaun, Ty2 and K’Millian.

Later his passion for hip-hop made him one of the pioneers of The Cypher +260, which to this day still holds the record as Zambia’s largest cypher, having hosted crowds of over 2,500 people. It was during these cyphers that artistes like Camstar, Pitch Black, Krytic, K-Star famously battled it out.

"Having amassed so much industry experience, Mr Siwale over the years mentored and managed artists and