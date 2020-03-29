Newly-weds crowd civic centre

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

DESPITE the strict measures that Government has enforced to stop social gatherings in view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) whose worldwide death toll keeps mounting, a crowd comprising 14 wedding parties converged on Lusaka Civic Centre yesterday waiting to register their marriages.

About 200 people were found at the civic centre, seemingly unconcerned about the advice to maintain social distance, while 14 pairs of brides and grooms waited their turn to get registered by the council.

Some families who had also brought young children to the gathering gathered in