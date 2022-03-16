New ZRA board challenged

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE new Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) board has been tasked to strengthen measures being administered in domestic resource mobilisation through enhanced usage of electronic platforms.

In a congratulatory message, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has urged the nine board members to heighten compliance surveillance in a bid to curb smuggling and tax-related fraud.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa.

“He [Dr Musokotwane] has affirmed Government’s expectation of the board to address this [compliance surveillance] by guiding ZRA to improve tax-payer engagements.

"ZRA should also showcase the benefits of paying taxes, increase automation to corroborate tax information, and reduce administrative inertia and