New Year: Time for deep reflections

WELCOMING a new year has always been a special event in the history of mankind because it signals a close of one chapter and the opening of another.

Today as we celebrate the dawn of a brand new year, 2021, and say goodbye to 2020, let it be a time to look back and reflect on the challenges we faced at individual, organisational and national levels.

It is also time to be grateful to God for the many accomplishments in the year ended as well as renew our determination and hope to set and achieve new goals for the year ahead.

It is a known fact that 2020 came with unprecedented challenges. It will be remembered for one of the most devastating pandemics the world has ever known. COVID-19 has left an indelible mark on the year 2020 as it brought both big and small economies to their knees.

Due to COVID-19, the year 2020 was characterised by drastically reduced economic activities, loss of jobs and high disease burden.

Besides COVID, the year 2020 was also tinted with an increased power deficit as well as unprecedented gassing attacks which affected productivity and economic growth.

While the year 2020 seemed turbulent, there were also many positives worth celebrating.

As rightly noted by the head of State in his New Year message to the nation, the country achieved massive infrastructure development in the areas of roads, schools, health facilities and communication towers, among others.

It can also be said of 2020 that Zambia has continued to be food secure due to Government’s commitment to provide subsidised inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme.

It can also be said that in 2020 Zambia still maintained her position as a beacon of peace on the continent and beyond.

As we transition to 2021, we expect people to celebrate with sobriety, knowing that more commitment and hard work will be required of them to build on the successes of 2020.

As noted by President Lungu, the country needs to build on the solid foundation laid in 2020.

Certainly there is still work to be done individually and collectively.

The country needs to work on revamping the frail economy to be able to improve the livelihoods of the people and accelerate development.

Instead of people intoxicating themselves irresponsibly, let this be a moment of deep reflection and strategising on how to contribute to the agenda of turning the economic wheels.

And knowing that COVID-19 is still with us, people need to take precaution and avoid behaviour that could speed the spread of the disease.

We know that the country was able to manage the first wave, earning it a slot among the safest places to travel to by a renowned travel agency, Wego.

However, there is need to raise the guard even higher now that the new strain is deadlier and highly contagious. Researchers have established that the new strain of COVID-19 is about 56 percent more infectious than the first one and that the symptoms are more severe. The new strain is also said to kill much faster.

It is therefore prudent for every Zambian to heed the timely advice by President Lungu to, at all cost, avoid a resurgence of COVID-19 in Zambia.

This is the only way to ensure that the country gets on a recovery trajectory as envisaged in the recently launched Economic Recovery Plan.

It also worth noting that the year we have entered is an election year. It is therefore expected that politicians and all stakeholders will use this moment to make solid resolutions on ending political violence.

The head of State has made it categorical again by declaring that he does not want violence in 2021.

We expect similar declarations and commitments from all other political leaders.

There’s need for all political parties to resolve to conduct peaceful and issue-based campaigns as elections draw near.

As we start this new year, it should also be known that what will be said of it at the end is, to a large extent, dependent on the individual and collective efforts.

If we want a successful and peaceful 2021, we must start now to build towards that goal and everyone must be involved.

As many people are in high spirits today celebrating the New Year, we urge all to be grateful to God for the gift of life and celebrate responsibly.

We wish you all a productive and prosperous 2021!