New year, new slate

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

I REALLY did not want to get back to the events of the past year as I wanted to focus more on something else in the coming year, but the events of the last few days have compelled me to do so.

Here I am talking about the issue of Mwazi Chanda, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communications manager who has been sent on administrative leave as she waits for her contract which has been terminated to come to an end.

This comes nine months into her job. It is not that I am surprised that she has left. Rather, it is her treatment with which I do not agree with. From what I gather, some within the executive expected Mwazi to be their attack dog. But because she was not willing to do their bidding, they felt the need to dispense with her services as a communications manager, a job she thought she was hired for.