New Workers’ Compensation Board inducted

GETHSEMANE MWIZABI, Ndola

THE new board of directors for the workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) has been unveiled with a call to make social protection all-inclusion, including in the informal sector.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko, who graced the induction ceremony at Protea Chisamba Safari Lodge recently, congratulated the new board members, saying their appointment was well-deserved.

“The appointment of all of you is a clear demonstration of the confidence by my Government in your ability to provide necessary oversight to management in administering the workers’ Compensation Fund,” she said.

The minister also urged WCFCB board members to uphold tenets of good corporate governance to provide appropriate oversight in the development and implementation of policies that would serve best the interests of all stakeholders.

Mrs Simukoko further directed the board members to rise to the occasion in overseeing the management of risks that have potential to derail attainment of the Board’s mandate and erode public confidence in the workers compensation system.

“As members of the board, you have fiduciary responsibility to oversee the proper management of public funds entrusted to the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board by employers in the public and private sectors of our economy,” she said.

She said this requires effective leadership supported by robust systems and procedures as well as high standards of behaviour and integrity. She also prodded the board to instill in the WCFCB a work culture based on openness and mutual trust, with a clear focus on the needs of all stakeholders.

The minister said Government was aware of the volume and complexities of risks associated with management of public funds, the reason why members of the Board were expected to serve as role models for the company’s management in terms of upholding the highest ethical standards and principles of good corporate governance which revolved around fairness, accountability, responsibility and transparency.

“The challenge placed on your shoulders is to ensure that you oversee proper administration and management of the compensation fund in order to facilitate payment of adequate compensation benefits to workers and their immediate families in the event of employment-related injuries and diseases,” Mrs Simukoko added.

The minister also urged the new WCFCB board of directors to ensure that all workers in need of social protection were covered, including those in the informal sector that were vulnerable to occupational hazards.

In addition, she pointed out to the board that Government was eager to transform social security systems and make them more meaningful to the Zambian people.

The new WCFCB board of directors is chaired by Regina Chilupula, who with some of the members, have been re-appointed to serve on the board for another term.

Some of the members include Chanda Kaziya (permanent secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Security), Myra Ngoma, Gertrude Chikuta and Chingati Msiska

Others are Chishimba Nkole, Lumamba Mooya, Esther Kapisa Chisenga and Stephen Sikombe.

The author is a communications officer at WCFCB.