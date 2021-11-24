New wings of Africa resumption nodded

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE resumption of Zambia Airways Limited will help boost economic activities and contribute to creation of employment opportunities in various sectors of the economy. The national airline is scheduled to hit the skies next Wednesday with domestic flights to Livingstone and Ndola. The national flag carrier will operate a frequency of five and six times a week between Lusaka and Livingstone and Lusaka and Ndola, respectively. Zambia Airways Limited is a joint venture between Industrial Development Corporation, which has 55 percent stake and Ethiopian Airlines Group with 45 percent shareholding. Lusaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) chief executive officer Humphrey Chishala said Zambia Airways will help to expand inter-Africa connectivity routes.

“The launch of Zambia Airways is a great move because it has potential to contribute towards the country’s gross domestic product and the creation of employment,” Mr Chishala said yesterday in response to a query. He said the airline will facilitate the flow of investment, trade and tourism. “It is our prayer that CLICK TO READ MORE