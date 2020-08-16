New TV launches

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

MOZO TV, a new television station with a dedicated mission to showcase Africa’s unique lifestyle, politics and economics, has officially been launched.

The television station, which was born four years ago, was launched at a ceremony held at Mozo TV offices in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park last weekend.

Mozo TV, a subsidiary of Oats Consultancy which is headed by Nana Yaw Obiri Yeboah, will aim at promoting African content. The station will develop content that will highlight various aspects of African lifestyle.

Already, a number of programmes and shows are lined up for airing with most of them expected to expose Zambia’s unique talent to the outside world.

This is why the official launch was graced by some of Zambia’s great talents who will be part of the production team at Mozo TV. Notable among them are Jeff Mwanza aka Jekafela, rapper Bobby East and photographer Kabovelo.

Some of the great shows to look out for at Mozo TV, which is available on Top Star, include Ba Guy Guy and the Breakfast Show. Other programmes will focus on news features, fashion and cookery