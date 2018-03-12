New terror gang raids nightclub

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A GANG calling itself ‘Tokota boys’ on Saturday raided a nightclub in Kitwe’s Parklands township, harassing and beating up patrons before police moved in and arrested seven of them.

This is barely a day after another notorious gang calling itself ‘Sons of the Devil’ (SoD) terrorised Bulangililo Secondary School where they harassed pupils who had gone for sports activities.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga is concerned about reports of gang activities in Kitwe, and has called for community participation in curbing these vices.