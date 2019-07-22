New Sports minister should take interest in all youth groups

Dear editor,

I WISH to congratulate the new minister of Sport, Youth and Child Development. I was chairman of the National Sports Council for 10 years from 1982 to 1992 and again for a brief period in 2012 when I was the Council delegate to Gabon where our national team won the Africa Cup.

So, I know a little bit about sport in this country and the region as I served on a number Zone Six committees. Besides sport, the ministry should not ignore, as seems to be the case at the moment, the various youth organisations doing tremendous voluntary work for our young people.

I am the current national president of the Boys Brigade and I know just how this church-based organisation is changing young people’s lives for the better using committed volunteers.

There is also the Girls Brigade and the Boys Scouts and the Girl Guides.

All these and others need the attention of the Ministry. For the many years I have been involved with the Boys Brigade it is only Mr Chishimba Kambwili, when he was minister of Sport who showed interest in the work of the movement.

Let see a proactive Ministry in these key areas of our national development agenda.

Let us not forget that Zambia’s population is comprised of more than 60 percent youths.

MAXWELL SICHULA

Lusaka