New soil lab gives hope to farmers

A DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

US$ 600, 000 soil laboratory will be built at Msekera Agriculture Research Station in Chipata to help farmers know what type of fertiliser to apply in their farms.

The project will be funded by the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP), which has also set aside US$ 250, 000 for soil mapping.

ZIFLP is a five-year US$32.8 million initiative being implemented by Government with support from the World Bank. CLICK TO READ MORE