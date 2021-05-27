New roads give Lusaka new face

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

ON A recent visit to Zambia, Peter Banda, who has been living in other countries for the last 23 years, marvelled at the infrastructure transformation that has taken place over the last couple of years. Most visible for him was the ease in transportation, a lack of traffic jam brought about by the increase in the number of tarred roads and connecting bridges.

In an interview recently, Mr Banda recalled how he would spend almost an hour on a public bus to cover a distance of about 10 kilometres from the central business district to Chilenje Township. “But I was impressed to move for just 15 minutes this time around. I am so proud to see this kind of development. This is not the Lusaka I left behind,” he said. Mr Banda, who has considerably traversed across the continent, draws comparisons with other cities and now pits Lusaka as among the cities with an improved road network and infrastructural development. “I have noticed that in almost every location of the city there is a shopping mall. The roads are amazingly good. At this rate of development, Lusaka will soon be like Pretoria,” he said delightfully. Although Lusaka may still have some way to go in comparison to other African cities like Lagos, Nigeria, Cairo, Egypt, and even Pretoria, South Africa, in terms of advancement in infrastructure development, Zambia’s capital is getting there in its own dimension. In recent years, Lusaka has been ranked among the fastest-developing cities in the southern African region. For Mr Banda, who left for neighbouring Namibia in 1998 in search for greener pastures and only returned in April 2021, Zambia’s transformation is encouraging. His observations and sentiments about the changing face of Lusaka represent the views of so many other people, both locally and in the diaspora. This change to the road network has been made possible through the CLICK TO READ MORE