New procurement laws on cards

NANCY SIAME, Parliament

A BILL aimed at revisiting the procurement law has been tabled in Parliament to enhance transparency, efficiency and value for public money.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda presented the Bill yesterday on behalf of Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu.

The piece of legislation once revisited will regulate and control practices in public procurement to promote integrity, fairness and public confidence in the process.

"It will also promote the participation of citizens in public procurement and continue the existence of the