New Pompi emerges

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

GOSPEL artiste Pompi on Wednesday released a single and video titled Pene Manso Ya Pela, which is his first after releasing the album Bwana with Mag44.

Pompi says after Bwana, he has been doing a lot of work as brand influencer.

“I was also doing a lot of homework leading up to my launch as a creative director. This video launches this new chapter as I direct the video,” Pompi says.

The new single, which means where my eyes end, is a reminder that Christians are called to walk in faith, not by sight.

Pompi says the song has been inspired by this season which can lead one to believe that nothing can be achieved during this