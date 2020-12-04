New pastures for chicken

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

FORMER Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has joined Tanzanian top side Azam on a one-year contract.

Lwandamina, who signed a one-year contract with MTN Super Division entrants Prison Leopards, arrived in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday to replace Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba, who was relieved of his duties last week following Azam’s 1-0 defeat to Young Africans.

The defeat catapulted Yanga, which is Lwandamina’s former club, to the summit of the league table with 31 points, while Azam are now in second place on 26 points.

The Romanian, who was in charge of Azam for 50 games, won 28, drew 11 and lost 11.

Speaking to journalists on arrival in Dar es Salaam for his second spell there after an initial stint with CLICK TO READ MORE