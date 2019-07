STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NEWLY appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga says he will strive to unite the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) in a quest to restore the glory days.

And sports associations have welcomed the appointment of Mulenga, who yesterday replaced Moses Mawere.