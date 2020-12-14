New mini-hydro set to power honey factory

VIOLET MENGO, Mwinilunga

CHIEF Ntambo’s area in Mwinilunga, North-Western Province, is a land flowing with honey.

But while the bees work tirelessly to produce the honey, the small factory set up to process the produce for sale in supermarkets around Zambia and for the international market lies silent due to lack of electricity to power it.

Many people in Chief Ntambo’s area are involved in honey production at a small-scale level, and it is one of the main economic activities.

Hence a factory was built to process honey, but the plan was derailed due to lack of electricity.

This has negatively affected the economy of the area.

The bad state of the road connecting the district to the rest of the country has only made the situation worse for the chiefdom.

Chief Ntambo is a worried man. He wants to see the honey factory running.

The traditional leader thinks with electricity, investors will come and invest in his chiefdom in honey processing and boost the local economy.

“Many people are involved in the production of honey. We are therefore looking at various ways of improving the production of honey,” said the chief.

The honey factory was built with financial support from the United Nations Development Programme, but without electricity, it has not