New mines will spur economic development

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

LAST week, Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga announced that three new mines will be opening soon in the Copperbelt and North-Western provinces.

Mr Mulenga said the new mines are expected to push the country’s copper production to 850,000 metric tonnes per year.

As at November 2019, the country’s copper production stood at 727,000 metric tonnes, with North-Western Province contributing 70 percent to the national copper output in 2019 while the Copperbelt had a 30 percent contribution.

The opening of new copper mines is definitely music to the ear because just at face value, it translates into increased gross domestic product (GDP).

It also means additional jobs for Zambians and, of course, business opportunities for suppliers of goods and services.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/