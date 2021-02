NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Kalulushi

A LARGE-SCALE mine which will create 3,000 jobs on the Copperbelt is scheduled to open in Kalulushi with production capacity of about 40,000 tonnes of copper and 5,000 tonnes of cobalt per annum.

Last year, Zambia produced 646,111 tonnes of copper in the first nine months, up from 590,321 tonnes over the same period in 2019.