New Matero School gets Multipurpose Sports facility through Coke recycling competition

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

LEARNERS at Lusaka’s New Matero School will soon be able to utilize their newly constructed sports facility planned with funds accessed when the school emerged winner in a recycling competition.

The multipurpose sports facility became a reality thanks to a COPA Coca-Cola PET Recycling school programme that resulted in the school being awarded $4,000 prize money.

Early this year New Matero Secondary School emerged as winners of the COPA Coca-Cola PET Recycling school programme.

Soon after winning, the school commenced the construction of the facility, which is set to be completed in December.

New Matero School head teacher, Mr John Shakafuswa expressed happiness at the continued works.

“It has not been an easy journey for us as a school to actualize this dream, we would not have done it without Coca-Cola and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA). The school and the community are indebted to COPA Coca-Cola for the prize money which ignited in the learners and school community firstly the spirit to participate in the management (recycling) and disposal of solid waste as well as the idea of incorporating indoor sports facilities in the school hall,” he said.

The Zambia Schools Sports Association (ZASSA) in partnership with Coca-Cola, Eco-Stream Zambia Ltd and Coca-Cola Beverages Zambia in January this year honoured schools that participated in the COPA Coca-Cola PET.

A total of 31 Lusaka schools participated in the recycling programme which kicked off last year in July in support of the ‘Keep Zambia Clean’ campaign with the aim of complimenting and strengthening the government’s efforts to keep the environment clean, and at the same time Coca-Cola’s effort to fulfil the world without waste goal.

The recycling programme which encouraged pupils to collect PET bottles and were taught about the importance of waste management.