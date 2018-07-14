New KCM boss digs deep

NKWETO MFULA, Chingola

VEDANTA Africa Base Metals and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) chief executive officer Deshnee Naidoo says the local mine’s production is on an upward trajectory, averaging 350 tonnes per day by the end of June.Ms Naidoo said the figure shows that the 400-plus tonnes per day target is achievable.

She was speaking yesterday when she addressed KCM workers during the launch of the Safe 400-Plus Tonnes Campaign.