PRISCILLA MWILA

CONSTRUCTION of the over K5 million Kanyama Police Station will be completed and handed over to Government within the first quarter of this year.

Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri said in an interview recently that the police station is 90 percent complete.

She said the facility, which has been built with support from the residents, is a gift from the people of Kanyama to Government CLICK TO READ MORE