New infrastructure will boost Samfya tourism

SAMFYA is one of the most beautiful places Zambia can boast of. The town, which is in Luapula Province,

is perched on the edge of the western shore of Lake Bangweulu, about 10km east of the main road between Mansa and Serenje.

Samfya is well-endowed with water and the best white sand beaches.

Despite Samfya being endowed with these beautiful features which any tourists would yearn for, the area has shied away from its potential due to lack of supporting infrastructure.

For instance, until recently when Chita Lodge was built, the area did not have any decent accommodation to meet minimum international standards.

Even then, one lodge is not sufficient to cater for an influx of tourists and business people who would want to explore opportunities in the area.

Shopping areas have also remained remote in the area without modern infrastructure.

Needless to say, economic activities also remained low and restricted to fishing because of lack of infrastructure in the area.

Owing to the untapped potential and investment opportunities in the area, the provincial administration mooted the idea of holding provincial investment expos.

The first Luapula expo was held in 2017 aimed at showcasing the vast investment opportunities in the province, and the Samfya beach was one of the highlights.

It is good that the Luapula expo has started to bear fruit as witnessed by infrastructure development in the area.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu was in the area to launch the newly-constructed International Conventional Centre, a three-star hotel and a shopping mall.

This is no doubt a huge shift in terms of infrastructure development in the area will spur tourism and economic growth.

The International Convention Centre is strategic in that the water and the beach provide that relaxing environment for conferencing facilities.

We know that organisers of events such as workshops and conferences often favour such environments which perfectly blend work and leisure so that as delegates work hard, they also have time to relax and enjoy themselves afterwards.

The three-star hotel will add to class and international standards to the accommodation in the area. This will make it easy for tourists and business people of any class to visit the area without worrying about the standard of accommodation as is the case in most remote areas.

To cap it all, the shopping mall does not only provide the tourists and visitors decent shopping facilities but the local people, too.

We foresee some of the chain stores found in big cities like Lusaka finding their way to Samfya.

With such infrastructure in Samfya, tourism will no doubt be boosted. The area, besides the beautiful beaches, is also home to the spectacular Bangweulu Game Reserve and Kasanka National Park.

It is also expected that business activities will increase thereby boosting the economy of the town and surrounding areas. When this happens, the living standards of the locals will also improve and poverty alleviated.

It is commendable that the investment in infrastructure in Samfya is by a local company, Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB).

Investment is not only for foreigners; locals, too, can take part.

We hope the step taken by WCFCB will inspire other investors to also invest in Samfya and many other such areas.

Now that we have high-class infrastructure, it goes without saying that telecommunication companies need to up their game to ensure that internet and communication infrastructure is also tip-top in the area.

It is good that there is an airstrip in Mansa which makes travel faster and comfortable.

Above all, the new infrastructure will transform the outlook of the once remote town. Such developments should be replicated in other areas across the country. This way, Zambia will develop holistically.