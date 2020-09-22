New hurdle for aspirant Matete

MULWANDA LUPIYA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Ndola, Lusaka

THE battle for the presidency of Zambia Athletics (ZA) has started in earnest at Chambishi Athletics Club (CAC), where chairman Lewis Mwenya is claiming that Samuel Matete is not a member of the club, a statement secretary Mulenga Chipoma has refuted.

Mwenya, who is perceived to be a staunch supporter of long-serving ZA president Elias Mpondela, wrote to the former 1996 Atlanta Olympics 400 metres hurdles silver medalist this month informing him that he is not a member of the club.

The development has thrown Matete’s candidature in limbo as he cannot challenge Mpondela at the forthcoming elections since he does not belong to any club.

But it appears the statement from the chairman did not have the blessings of the entire CAC executive and lacks facts, according to the club secretary, who ideally should be the custodian of the membership list and should have been the one to author the letter.

Chipoma said in an interview yesterday that as far as the club is concerned, the athletics legend is still a member of the club